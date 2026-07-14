The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egyptian authorities to strengthen intelligence sharing, joint operations and training in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse. According to a statement by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egyptian authorities to strengthen intelligence sharing, joint operations and training in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse.

According to a statement by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, July 14, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Fouad, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa said the proposed partnership would deepen cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt as both countries seek to tackle the growing global challenge of drug abuse and trafficking.

He noted that the relationship between both countries had remained cordial over the years, adding that the increasing complexity of the drug trade required stronger collaboration among nations.

“The drug problem is a global challenge. Nowhere is untouched. The drug menace is everywhere in the world and it is for this reason that we have this kind of collaboration,” Marwa said.

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The NDLEA boss said the agency already works with several international partners, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau of the US, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, UK Border Force, French Police, German Criminal Police and India’s Narcotics Control Bureau.

Marwa said the proposed agreement with Egypt would provide a framework for more coordinated efforts against drug networks operating across borders.

“We are therefore very excited that we’re going to collaborate with Egypt through an MoU. We’ve had recent headaches, I think because of the pressure from elsewhere, so the drug cartels are trying to find other alternatives in Africa but we have to stay united and push them out of our continent,” he said.

Highlighting recent achievements by the agency, Marwa disclosed that NDLEA had dismantled a methamphetamine production facility operated by Mexican nationals in Nigeria, with an estimated value of $362 million.

“They are coming this way from Mexico, and just about two months ago, we were able to take down, a methamphetamine lab, that was worth $362 million. The Mexicans themselves were manufacturing it in Nigeria, in the deep jungle, but we’re able to take it down,” he said.

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He added that another methamphetamine laboratory operated by foreign nationals had also been dismantled in another state, stressing that the planned MoU with Egypt would strengthen institutional cooperation between both countries’ anti-narcotics agencies.

“I think signing the MoU will pave the way for a more institutional cooperation between our competent agencies combating narcotics,” Marwa said.

Speaking earlier, Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Fouad said Nigeria and Egypt, as two leading African countries, had a responsibility to work together in addressing the impact of narcotics on societies across the continent.

The envoy said his visit was aimed at exploring areas of cooperation with the NDLEA and understanding how Egypt could support Nigeria’s efforts in combating illicit drug trade.

“Overall, I think it’s important for Egypt and Nigeria to enhance our bilateral cooperation in this area. Egypt and Nigeria being the two prominent African countries, should be able to address the challenge of combating narcotics from a continental perspective, which I think is impacting societies all over the continent,” Fouad said.