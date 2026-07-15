The Senate on Tuesday asked Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to withdraw his call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction and rescue of pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area, describing the request as unnecessary and politically motivated....

The Senate on Tuesday asked Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to withdraw his call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction and rescue of pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area, describing the request as unnecessary and politically motivated.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, alongside 108 senators, commending President Bola Tinubu, the armed forces and other security agencies for rescuing the victims after 56 days in captivity.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, described Makinde’s demand for an international investigation as “not statesmanly” and “politics taken too far,” urging the governor not to trivialise what he called a successful rescue operation.

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His additional prayer, seconded by Senator Aniekan Bassey, was adopted after a voice vote presided over by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

The Senate praised President Tinubu’s leadership and commended the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the DSS, the National Intelligence Agency and other security personnel involved in the operation.

Lawmakers also paid tribute to three soldiers killed during the rescue mission, observed a minute’s silence in their honour, and called for improved welfare, prompt payment of benefits to the families of fallen personnel and better medical care for injured officers.

While celebrating the release of the victims, senators urged the military to sustain the momentum by rescuing other schoolchildren still being held captive, particularly in Borno State.

They also called for intensified military operations against terrorists, kidnappers and bandits, backed by improved intelligence, surveillance technology, logistics and public cooperation.