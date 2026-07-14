The Oyo State House of Assembly has congratulated the government and people of the state on the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted by terrorists in Oriire Local Government Area....

The Oyo State House of Assembly has congratulated the government and people of the state on the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted by terrorists in Oriire Local Government Area.

The assembly also reaffirms its support for Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for an independent international investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Office of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Assembly said an international probe was necessary to establish the facts surrounding the mass abduction, identify security gaps and strengthen Nigeria’s response to attacks on schools.

The Assembly argued that the growing trend of mass abductions of schoolchildren required broader international collaboration.

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“Mass abduction of schoolchildren has become a disturbing pattern in Nigeria. If our collective efforts as a country have not been sufficient to end this menace, it is only appropriate to invite the relevant agency of the United Nations to investigate the unusual circumstances surrounding the Oyo State case and make recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence. Enough is enough,” the statement said.

The lawmakers also responded to the Senate’s resolution cautioning Governor Makinde against seeking a United Nations-backed investigation, insisting that the governor’s position had been misunderstood.

According to the Assembly, Makinde’s request should be viewed as a patriotic call for transparency, accountability and international cooperation rather than a criticism of the Federal Government or the country’s security agencies.

“The call for an independent international investigation is neither an indictment of the Federal Government nor a criticism of our gallant security agencies.

It is a responsible request aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, identifying possible security gaps and making recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence.

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Commending the efforts of our security agencies and seeking a transparent review of the incident are not mutually exclusive,” the statement added.

The Assembly noted that Governor Makinde had consistently commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps and other security stakeholders for their roles in securing the victims’ release after weeks in captivity.

It maintained that terrorism and attacks on schools had become increasingly transnational, making international cooperation essential for developing effective counter-terrorism strategies.

It added that several democratic countries had subjected major security incidents to independent investigations without undermining national sovereignty.

The lawmakers also welcomed the Senate’s recognition of the sacrifices of security personnel involved in the rescue operation.

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They also backed the Senate’s call for improved welfare, training, logistics and equipment for security agencies, as well as prompt payment of benefits to the families of fallen officers.

According to the Assembly, these resolutions complement Governor Makinde’s proposal for an international investigation, as both seek to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and kidnapping.

The House urged Nigerians to support initiatives aimed at improving national security and protecting schools from future attacks.

It also commiserated with the families of security personnel and the teacher who lost their lives during the incident.

The assembly expressed appreciation to security agencies, local vigilantes, community volunteers, the media and other Nigerians whose efforts contributed to the safe rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers.