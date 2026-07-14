Japan’s National Diet has approved amendments to election and information laws aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation on social media platforms during elections. The revised Public Offices Election Law and the Information Distribution Platform Law were passed on Monday with backing from both the ruling coalition and opposition parties.…...

Japan’s National Diet has approved amendments to election and information laws aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation on social media platforms during elections.

The revised Public Offices Election Law and the Information Distribution Platform Law were passed on Monday with backing from both the ruling coalition and opposition parties.

Under the new measures, AI-generated or AI-manipulated images and videos used online must carry clear labels identifying them as artificial intelligence-generated content, except for illustrations and animated materials, The Japan News disclosed.

The legislation also prohibits the online spread of false information about political candidates where such content could affect the fairness of an election.

Beyond restrictions on misinformation, the revised law expands digital campaign activities by allowing eligible voters to use emails to encourage support for specific candidates.

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Previously, election campaigning through email was restricted, but voters will now be permitted to use both email and social media platforms to express support for candidates during election periods.

The new rules also place obligations on social media companies, requiring operators to introduce measures aimed at reducing the impact of harmful false or misleading information during elections.

Under the legislation, social media platforms will be required to submit annual reports outlining their efforts to address misinformation, while Japan’s internal affairs and communications minister will develop guidelines detailing the expected measures from platform operators.

However, the reforms have attracted concerns from some quarters because they do not impose criminal penalties for violations.

Critics have questioned whether the absence of punitive measures could affect the effectiveness of the regulations, especially given Japan’s constitutional protection of freedom of expression.

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The amended laws are expected to come into force on March 1 next year, ahead of Japan’s local elections.