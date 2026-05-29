The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has appealed to his supporters to avoid any temptation that will force them to respond to those attacking his personality or criticizing his political movement in Zamfara...

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has appealed to his supporters to avoid any temptation that will force them to respond to those attacking his personality or criticizing his political movement in Zamfara

The Minister says he has mentored youths to be good citizens and law abiding, therefore he will not accept any act of indiscipline

Mr. Matawalle made the appeal when he received APC Members and stakeholders from Birnin Magaji local government area and other parts of the state at his country home, in Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara state

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The APC Members were at the Minister’s House for a Sallah Homage, which is a tradition that the Minister has kept for several years

The meeting also afford the minister to interact with his people in the interest of the APC, Zamfara state and Nigeria at large

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Addressing the Gathering in Hausa, the former Zamfara state Governor enjoin his supporters to be good ambassadors anywhere they are and should respect all irrespective of any differences

He charge them to keep their faith with the APC and continue to support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

The APC in Zamfara according to him will not get it right once there’s no unity and understanding in the party

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“I thank you all for coming to pay me a Sallah homage, truly I appreciate it and this has shown that we are still together and working together. Please, keep it up” Matawalle Said.

” To our supporters, particularly the youth, please do not respond to any insult on social media and please don’t use your social media platforms to attack or Insult aby politician including those that insults us”

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“We are peaceful people and we are known for respecting human dignity and we will maintain that stand no matter what” He added.

” Even when you see negative posts against my person or political movement, over look’ it. We’ve grown beyond that level ” Matawalle said.

” We need to unite against enemies of our party and work towards the victory of the APC at all levels in the 2027 General election” Matawalle advised.

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On the forthcoming 2027 Election’s, the Minister again call on the APC members to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal if Zamfara state as they seek re-election

He expressed optimism that the APC will be victorious In the coming polls.