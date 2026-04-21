The United States Labour Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has resigned from her position in the administration of Donald Trump, following mounting controversy over alleged misconduct. The White House confirmed her departure amid an ongoing investigation into claims of abuse of office, misuse of government resources and inappropriate workplace conduct. Although officials…...

The United States Labour Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has resigned from her position in the administration of Donald Trump, following mounting controversy over alleged misconduct.

The White House confirmed her departure amid an ongoing investigation into claims of abuse of office, misuse of government resources and inappropriate workplace conduct.

Although officials said she was stepping down to pursue private sector opportunities, her exit comes as scrutiny intensified over her actions in office.

Her resignation adds to a series of high-profile departures within the Trump administration in recent weeks, raising concerns about stability at the top levels of government.

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In the interim, Deputy Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling has been appointed acting head of the department pending the nomination of a substantive replacement.

Chavez-DeRemer, however, maintained that she was proud of her service, noting that her tenure focused on advancing workers’ rights and preparing the workforce for future challenges, even as the administration faces continued political and institutional pressure.