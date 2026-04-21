A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, has assured residents of more developmental projects, following an inspection tour of ongoing road construction in the area. Ogundipe gave the assurance on Monday while assessing the progress of four road projects across the…...

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, has assured residents of more developmental projects, following an inspection tour of ongoing road construction in the area.

Ogundipe gave the assurance on Monday while assessing the progress of four road projects across the constituency. He expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, describing the developments as a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Oshodi.

The lawmaker also commended President Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa for their roles in facilitating infrastructure development across the state.

The roads under construction—Oluwasanmi, Baba Ode, Deji Adeoye, and Alhaji Sokoya streets—are being handled by Lagfield Construction Company Limited as part of the Lagos State Government’s efforts to improve connectivity and ease movement within the densely populated Oshodi axis.

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Speaking during the inspection, Ogundipe praised the contractor for the visible progress recorded so far, noting that the projects would significantly improve residents’ daily lives upon completion.

“We came to inspect the level of work, and I am impressed with what I have seen. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Oshodi,” he said.

He urged residents to cooperate with contractors to ensure timely delivery, stressing that Oshodi remains a critical commercial hub and gateway within Lagos.

“Projects like this will further enhance its status and improve the daily lives of our people,” he added.

Addressing concerns over security and electoral violence, the lawmaker maintained that Oshodi residents are peaceful, attributing most cases of unrest to external elements.

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“Our people are calm and focused on their daily activities. We must continue to protect the good image of Oshodi,” he stated.

Ogundipe further assured constituents that additional infrastructure projects would soon be extended to other parts of the constituency, including Mafoluku, Shogunle, and Ewu, as part of a broader development agenda.

Providing technical updates, the site engineer, Engr. Oketayo Olushoa, disclosed that although the project was initially scheduled for completion within 15 months, efforts are underway to deliver it in less than nine months.

According to him, work is progressing steadily across the four sites, with significant milestones already achieved on drainage systems and road base construction. He explained that the project is being executed in phases to minimise disruption to residents.

Olushoa noted that Oluwasanmi Street has recorded substantial progress, with drainage slab casting and excavation completed, while construction continues on other roads. He added that all materials used meet the engineering standards approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Works.

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He expressed optimism that rainy season would not significantly affect the timeline, projecting completion within four to five months if the current pace is maintained.

Meanwhile, the Elewu of Ewuland, Oba Shakiru Adeshina Kuti, called for unity and peaceful coexistence among residents of Oshodi/Isolo, warning that division could hinder development.

“Oshodi/Isolo must not be destroyed; this is our base, and we have nowhere else to go. It is our responsibility to take care of our home. There is nothing worth fighting over,” the monarch said during a community engagement.

He urged stakeholders to resolve disagreements promptly, stressing that peace is essential for sustainable growth.

Community leaders and residents echoed similar concerns, calling on political actors to set aside differences in the interest of development. They warned that disunity among leaders could negatively impact the grassroots.

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Also speaking, the Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Oshodi/Isolo/Ejigbo, Olukayode Tinubu, said the group is working to rebuild unity and mobilise grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to educate residents, particularly youths, on governance and civic participation, while fostering inclusiveness within the political space.