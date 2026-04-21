A student of Riyad Saliheen College, Olambe, Nurudeen-Odewunmi Abdullah Olabanji, has set a new academic record for the school in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scoring an impressive 326. Abdullah, who’s the Head Boy for the current 2025/2026 academic session, surpassed the previous school record of 321 set…...

A student of Riyad Saliheen College, Olambe, Nurudeen-Odewunmi Abdullah Olabanji, has set a new academic record for the school in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scoring an impressive 326.

Abdullah, who’s the Head Boy for the current 2025/2026 academic session, surpassed the previous school record of 321 set by former Head Girl, Azeezah Abdulkabir, during the 2024/2025 session.

His achievement marks a new milestone for the institution, raising the bar of academic excellence.

Staff members at the college described Abdullah as a disciplined and focused student whose dedication to his studies has been evident over time. According to them, his performance reflects not only academic brilliance but also the leadership qualities he embodies as Head Boy.

The previous record holder, Azeezah Abdulkabir, had held the top position for months, with her score widely regarded within the school community as a benchmark for excellence and a source of motivation for other students.

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Reacting to the development, members of the school community expressed excitement, noting that the achievement highlights a culture of healthy competition among students.

“This is a reflection of what positive competition can achieve. One leader inspires another to do better,” a senior staff member said.

The school noted that Abdullah’s record-breaking performance underscores a tradition of excellence passed down through successive student leaders, with each cohort building on the achievements of the previous one.

With his score of 326, Abdullah has not only rewritten the school’s academic history but also set a new standard for future candidates.