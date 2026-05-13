The Lagos State Government is set to host the third edition of ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0’, a flagship investment forum, which attracts both local and foreign direct investment worth N4tn. The summit is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Eko Hotels and…...

The Lagos State Government is set to host the third edition of ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0’, a flagship investment forum, which attracts both local and foreign direct investment worth N4tn.

The summit is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The development was announced during a press conference held on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, who declared that outcomes from the summit would build on and surpass the achievements of the previous editions with greater depth, stronger global engagement, and clearer implementation pathways.

Ambrose-Medebem, who is also the Co-Chair, Local Organising Committee, Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, said the summit will attract experts and business leaders from the fifty-six Commonwealth nations.

She disclosed that the summit is conceived to position Lagos as Africa’s leading sub-national hub for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure development.

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Ambrose-Medebem explained that the high-level forum, themed ‘Lagos: The Business Gateway to Africa -Where Innovation Meets Capital’, is expected to feature investment opportunities across key priority sectors, including infrastructure, industrialisation, the digital economy, agriculture, energy transition, logistics, financial services, real estate, and SME development.

“Lagos sits at the centre of the African economic story. With a population in excess of 23 million people, a GDP that ranks among the largest city economies on the continent, expanding infrastructure, a vibrant innovation ecosystem, a growing industrial base, and one of the busiest seaports in Africa, Lagos remains uniquely positioned as the preferred destination for investment, trade, manufacturing, finance, technology, and enterprise development,” she said.

The conference, the Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Sam Egube, disclosed that more than 29 global speakers from across different countries of the world and industries had confirmed attendance.

“This summit will move conversation into measurable outcomes. In fact, the summit will spotlight key sectors including technology, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy, environment, and the creative economy “, he added.

With the summit, Lagos is determined to translate investment conversations into deployable channels and maintain commitment to the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, as well as the T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy framework of the current administration, designed to stimulate socio-economic development in the state.

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It is expected that the 500 to 600 high-level delegates comprising innovators, global institutions, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multilateral institutions, structured finance specialists, trade networks across the Commonwealth, and senior public officials confirmed for attendance will share perspectives that will ease the movement of conversations into measurable outcomes.

Among the key guests already confirmed for the summit are the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; the Chair, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council, Lord Marland; Secretary-General, Commonwealth, Shirley Botchwey; the Co-Chair, Lagos Finance & Investment Council, Mr. Aig Imoukhouede; Chief Growth & AI Officer, Middle East & Africa, Microsoft,, Tomiwa Williams; MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu; MD/CEO, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; MD/CEO, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja; Chairman, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Segun Ogunsanya; Vice President, Adani Group, Shahzad Athar; and CEO, Benoy, Tom Cartledge.

As a summit designed to drive private sector investment, stimulate enterprise growth, expand value chains, and strengthen the fiscal sustainability of Lagos, Invest in Lagos 3.0 is more than a mechanism for economic growth acceleration, but also a platform for showcasing the investment sustainability of Lagos and a catalyst for structured engagement with capital providers.