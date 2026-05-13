The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Agege Federal House of Representatives seat ahead of the APC primaries. Obasa made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday in Agege, Lagos, where he revealed that leaders…...

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Agege Federal House of Representatives seat ahead of the APC primaries.

Obasa made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday in Agege, Lagos, where he revealed that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area had urged him to join the race.

During the gathering, the Speaker also called on party members and supporters to back the aspirations of the immediate past Chairman of Agege Local Government Council, Hon. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, who is seeking to represent Agege Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He equally endorsed Hon. Azeez Oladapo Yusuf Ninolowo for the Agege Constituency II seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

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The declaration adds to the growing political activities in Agege ahead of the APC primaries, with several aspirants intensifying consultations and mobilising supporters across the constituency.

Party loyalists and supporters have continued to urge residents and delegates to participate actively in the primaries as the contest for party tickets gathers momentum.

Meanwhile, members of the APC in Agege, Orile-Agege and other parts of Lagos State are awaiting the outcome of the screening exercise conducted by the state and national leadership of the party ahead of the primaries.