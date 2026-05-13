The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday opposed an application by the defence to adjourn the trial of an Austrian national accused of failing to declare large sums of foreign currency at the airport. The defendant, Kavlak Onal, was arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday opposed an application by the defence to adjourn the trial of an Austrian national accused of failing to declare large sums of foreign currency at the airport.

The defendant, Kavlak Onal, was arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while preparing to board an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai.

He is being prosecuted before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, on a two-count charge bordering on money laundering, involving the alleged non-declaration of $800,575 and €651,505.

At the resumed hearing, defence counsel Omon Omofona sought an adjournment on the grounds that the lead counsel was engaged in another court. However, prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, opposed the request, noting that the court had earlier granted accelerated hearing in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari argued that the witness had left official duties to attend court and insisted that the trial should proceed, stressing the importance of the case to the country’s image.

In a brief ruling, Justice Bogoro declined the adjournment request and directed that proceedings continue, advising the defence counsel present to follow the case and brief the lead counsel accordingly.

The prosecution then called its second witness, Sani Ibrahim, an operative of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Led in evidence, Ibrahim told the court that he encountered the defendant in December 2025 after being asked by a colleague to assist him through the departure process due to ill health.

According to the witness, he escorted Onal through immigration and to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) screening point, where the defendant’s luggage was flagged during scanning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the defendant claimed the contents of the bag were medicines and personal effects, without disclosing the presence of any cash.

Ibrahim further testified that he later handed the defendant over to Customs officials for currency declaration, where the defendant reportedly denied carrying any funds.

However, upon inspection, Customs officers allegedly discovered large sums of money concealed in the luggage.

“I saw a huge amount of money, the likes of which I had never seen in my life,” the witness told the court.

Following the discovery, the defendant was taken to the Customs office, where he was asked to make a written statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Bogoro subsequently adjourned the case until July 13, 2026, for the cross-examination of the prosecution’s second witness.