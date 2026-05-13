A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has been unanimously adopted as the party’s consensus candidate for Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election. Egunjobi’s adoption was announced following the Agege APC Caucus Stakeholders’ Meeting held earlier…...

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has been unanimously adopted as the party’s consensus candidate for Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

Egunjobi’s adoption was announced following the Agege APC Caucus Stakeholders’ Meeting held earlier on Tuesday, which was presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

According to Egunjobi, the decision followed extensive consultations and deliberations among party leaders and stakeholders across the constituency, reflecting what he described as “collective confidence and trust” in his candidacy.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership and grassroots structure, noting that he accepted the consensus endorsement with “profound humility” and a strong sense of responsibility.

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The meeting was attended by members of the Agege APC Leadership Council led by Adisa Safari Adaranijo, alongside local government party chairmen, councillors, ward executives, political office holders, and other stakeholders.

Egunjobi particularly acknowledged the role of Obasa and the party leadership for their support and confidence in his capacity.

He pledged to prioritise responsible representation, grassroots development, inclusive leadership, and people-centred governance if elected.

“With unity, dedication, and the support of our people, we shall continue to build a stronger and more prosperous future together,” he said.