President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for urgent reforms to the global financial system, warning that Africa’s industrial growth will remain stunted without access to affordable financing and fair economic partnerships. The President made the call at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for urgent reforms to the global financial system, warning that Africa’s industrial growth will remain stunted without access to affordable financing and fair economic partnerships.

The President made the call at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing leaders from more than 30 countries, President Tinubu said the current global financial architecture continues to disadvantage African economies through high borrowing costs, illicit financial flows and limited industrial financing.

He noted that despite painful reforms by Nigeria, including fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification and banking sector recapitalisation, African nations are still treated as high-risk economies by global creditors and rating agencies.

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The President also pushed for stronger regional cooperation in maritime security, pledging to make Nigeria’s Deep Blue maritime intelligence infrastructure available to Gulf of Guinea countries to strengthen ocean governance and unlock investment opportunities in the blue economy.

On migration, President Tinubu urged global partners to support job creation, infrastructure and youth development across Africa, insisting that economic opportunity remains the most effective solution to irregular migration.

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On the sidelines of the summit, the Nigerian leader held bilateral talks with Madagascar’s President and also met with CAF President Patrice Motsepe, where Nigeria reaffirmed its readiness to host the 2026 CAF Awards.