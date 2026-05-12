The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died on Monday at the age of 40 after battling cancer for several months. News of his passing triggered an outpouring of grief across social media, with actors, musicians,…...

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died on Monday at the age of 40 after battling cancer for several months.

News of his passing triggered an outpouring of grief across social media, with actors, musicians, broadcasters, activists and fans paying tribute to the late movie star.

Actress Funke Akindele shared an emotional message on Instagram, recalling moments she shared with the actor.

She wrote, “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best.

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“May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. ‘Ore mi’ like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in Peace, Alex.”

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted to the development, writing, “Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all.”

Singer Peter Okoye simply posted, “RIP.”

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore described the late actor as a gifted performer whose presence stood out on screen.

“My profound condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, who I understand passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

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“I never met him personally, but I still cannot forget a movie of his I watched on an Emirates flight from New York to Dubai en route to Nairobi. He was a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly. May he rest in power,” Sowore wrote on X.

Broadcaster Oseni Rufai also mourned the actor, posting, “Rest well Alex.”

Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe described the news as devastating.

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.

“To think you already prepared your Will — It’s heartbroken, I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend,” he wrote.

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Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong said the late actor’s impact on the movie industry would continue to inspire younger talents.

“Your contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten in a hurry.

“You made significant strides and your memory will continue to inspire younger actors.

“My sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Alex. Life is indeed ephemeral,” he wrote.

Ekubo’s prolonged absence from social media and public appearances had sparked concerns among fans in recent months, with his last social media post dating back to December 2024.