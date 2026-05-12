Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of popular actor Alexx Ekubo, with colleagues expressing shock and deep sorrow over the tragic loss. The news of his passing was confirmed on Tuesday by talent manager and filmmaker, Sam Olatunji. According to reports, he died in a…...

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of popular actor Alexx Ekubo, with colleagues expressing shock and deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Tuesday by talent manager and filmmaker, Sam Olatunji.

According to reports, he died in a hospital in Lagos after battling cancer.

The news of his passing was also confirmed on Tuesday by fellow actors, sparking an outpouring of tributes across social media.

Sharing on her Instagram story, famous Actress Funke Akindele wrote, “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alexx. I tried to reach out to see you one more time but guess you knew best. May your kind soul, rest in peace, Alexx. ‘Ore mi like you fondly called, me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in Peace, Alexx.”

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Ekubo is however not the only celebrity who has lost his life at the age of 40.

Below are 5 other celebrities (both local and international) who also lost their lives at the age of 40:

1. Aderonke Aderounmu (Adejumoke Aderounmu) Adejumoke Aderounmu, often called Aderonke, was a Nigerian Nollywood actress best known for her role as “Esther” in Funke Akindele’s popular TV series Jenifa’s Diary. Born on March 26, 1984, she died on April 6, 2024, at age 40 in a private hospital, with the cause undisclosed at the time. Her brother confirmed the news via Instagram, and her funeral was held at Owu Baptist Church in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

2. John Lennon

John Lennon was a legendary musician and co-founder of The Beatles, shaping rock music with hits like “Imagine.” He was assassinated in 1980 by a fan in New York City

3. Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer famous for macabre tales like “The Raven” and inventing the detective fiction genre. He died mysteriously in 1849, possibly from alcohol poisoning or rabies.

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4. Paul Walker

Paul Walker starred as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious film series, becoming a global action star. He died in a 2013 car crash at age 40 while speeding with a friend

5. Glenn Miller

Glenn Miller was a big band leader and trombonist whose swing music like “In the Mood” defined the 1940s. His plane vanished over the English Channel in 1944 during World War II.