Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of actor Alexx Ekubo, with colleagues and fans expressing shock over the development. His death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji. Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on Instagram suggesting the 40-year-old had passed away.…...

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of actor Alexx Ekubo, with colleagues and fans expressing shock over the development.

His death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji.

Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on Instagram suggesting the 40-year-old had passed away.

Read Also Alexx Ekubo, 5 Other Celebrities Who Died at 40

In the post, Nnadiekwe expressed shock over the alleged development, writing: “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.”

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He further added, “To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

Here are 12 things to know about the late actor:

1. Alexx Ekubo’s full name was Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

2. He was born on April 10, 1986.

3. The actor hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State.

4. He attended Federal Government College Daura for his secondary education.

5. Ekubo later studied Law at University of Calabar.

6. He gained national attention after emerging first runner-up at the Mr Nigeria 2010 pageant.

7. His acting career began with a minor role in the movie Sinners in the House in 2003.

8. He rose to prominence after featuring in the Nollywood movie Weekend Getaway.

9. Some of his notable movies included Omo Ghetto: The Saga, The Bling Lagosians and A Sunday Affair.

10. In 2020, he was recognised among the “Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40” by the United Nations.

11. He received an honorary degree in Arts and Culture from ISCG University in 2021.

12. Alexx Ekubo died on May 12, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling kidney cancer.