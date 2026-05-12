Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s senatorial bid has received a major boost, as leaders, delegates, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East formally presented and endorsed him as the consensus candidate of the zone. The endorsement, described by party leaders as a collective decision aimed at…...

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s senatorial bid has received a major boost, as leaders, delegates, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East formally presented and endorsed him as the consensus candidate of the zone.

The endorsement, described by party leaders as a collective decision aimed at ensuring quality representation and sustaining party unity in the district, was witnessed by top APC chieftains, including the party’s consensus gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola.

The event had in attendance former deputy governors, Yetunde Onanuga, Segun Adesegun, and Gbenga Kaka, the Ogun State APC Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, Deputy Chairman, James Dina, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and the Chairman of APC in Ogun East Zone, Adeleke Ogundoyin.

While presenting Governor Abiodun to leaders and stakeholders of the zone, former Deputy Governor, Segun Adesegun, said party members across the district had unanimously endorsed the Governor as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District.

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Senator Lekan Mustapha, on his part, stated that the adoption of Governor Abiodun was the collective decision of the people of the district to ensure effective and quality representation at the National Assembly.

He recalled the Ogun East stakeholders’ meeting held on April 20, where leaders of the district unanimously adopted Governor Abiodun as the preferred senatorial candidate of the party, noting that Tuesday’s gathering was convened to formally communicate the decision to the Governor and the party leadership.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC in Ogun East, Adeleke Ogundoyin, formally handed over the Governor to the Ogun State APC Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, urging the state leadership to forward his name to the national secretariat of the party as the APC flag bearer for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Responding to the endorsement, Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed profound appreciation to leaders, stakeholders, and delegates of Ogun East Senatorial District for the confidence reposed in him, describing the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of unity, political maturity, and shared commitment to the progress of the district and Ogun State.

The Governor said he was deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and pledged not to betray the trust and confidence bestowed on him by the people and the leadership of the APC in Ogun East.

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He assured party faithful and residents of the district that, if elected to represent Ogun East at the Senate, he would provide purposeful, people-oriented, and quality representation capable of attracting more development and democratic dividends to the area.

Governor Abiodun also thanked President Bola Tinubu for the unprecedented support the Ogun State Government has received since he assumed office, while commending leaders of the zone for prioritizing unity and cohesion, noting that the adoption of a consensus candidate would further strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals and programmes of the party, while promising to continue working closely with stakeholders across the senatorial district to sustain the developmental strides already recorded in Ogun State.