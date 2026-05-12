Factional National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja for alleged financial misappropriation, other charges. In a criminal case filed by Factional Chairman of SDP, Sodiq Abubaka, Gabam, alongside Chukwuma Uchechukwu, was arraigned on six counts charges bordering on financial…...

Factional National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja for alleged financial misappropriation, other charges.

In a criminal case filed by Factional Chairman of SDP, Sodiq Abubaka, Gabam, alongside Chukwuma Uchechukwu, was arraigned on six counts charges bordering on financial misappropriation at SDP amounting to over N35 million, forgery, and bridge of trust.

However, Gabam at the hearing pleaded not guilty before the judge of the Magistrate Court, Amauche Onyedium.

The magistrate however granted Gabam N3 million bail with two sureties within Abuja.

Abubakar was elected as the chairman of SDP during the party’s national convention held in Bauchi on May 9th, 2026.