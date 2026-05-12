The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has thrown its support behind the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) over new reforms aimed at eliminating estimated billing and improving transparency in electricity supply across Lagos State. The Commission commended LASERC’s position in the 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report, particularly…...

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has thrown its support behind the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) over new reforms aimed at eliminating estimated billing and improving transparency in electricity supply across Lagos State.

The Commission commended LASERC’s position in the 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report, particularly its backing for stricter enforcement of existing laws on electricity supply without meters, alongside plans for a phased rollout of universal smart meters across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

LASERC is currently driving a broad reform agenda designed to strengthen consumer protection and improve efficiency in the electricity market.

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The measures include compulsory metering from 2026, feeder-by-feeder deployment of smart meters, tighter regulation of distribution companies, improved complaint handling systems, and sanctions against operators who fail to comply with regulations.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, described the initiative as a significant step towards addressing long-standing consumer concerns in the power sector.

“Estimated billing remains one of the leading sources of consumer complaints within Nigeria’s power sector. Measures that accelerate metering and improve billing transparency are important to consumer protection and overall market accountability,” he said.

Bello stressed that consumers must be shielded from unfair or unverifiable charges, especially in cases where actual electricity usage cannot be properly measured.

“Effective metering promotes fairness within the electricity market. It supports accurate billing, reduces disputes, improves accountability, and gives consumers greater confidence in the system,” he added.

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He further urged other state electricity regulators and subnational governments to adopt similar reforms aimed at accelerating metering and improving service delivery.

“Lagos has taken an important step towards improving consumer protection and accountability within the electricity sector. Other states implementing electricity market reforms should also prioritise transparent metering frameworks, effective complaint resolution systems, and clear service standards that strengthen consumer confidence and support better service delivery across the sector,” Bello said.

The FCCPC also called on electricity distribution companies and other operators to fully comply with ongoing metering initiatives and regulatory obligations designed to improve service quality and reduce disputes linked to estimated billing.

It noted concerns raised in the LASERC report regarding service delivery gaps, complaint resolution challenges, and persistent supply issues in Lagos State, saying the findings highlight the need for stronger consumer safeguards and continued investment in infrastructure.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators and stakeholders to promote fair competition, transparency, and improved service standards across Nigeria’s electricity sector.