The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the commencement of the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking to contest various elective positions on the platform of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party disclosed that…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the commencement of the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking to contest various elective positions on the platform of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party disclosed that the sale of Expression of Interest Forms will commence on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and end on Monday, May 18, 2026.

According to the timetable released by the party, the screening and interview of aspirants, which will determine eligibility for the purchase of Nomination Forms, will hold from Tuesday, May 19, to Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The party advised all aspirants to attend the screening exercise with their relevant credentials and supporting documents.

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The sale of Nomination Forms will commence immediately after the screening exercise, from Thursday, May 21, to Saturday, May 23, 2026, while completed forms must be submitted on or before Monday, May 25, 2026.

The NDC further stated that appeals arising from the screening process will be entertained on May 25 and 26, while primary elections for various elective offices are scheduled to hold on May 27 and 28, 2026.

The Presidential Primary Election is slated for May 29, 2026, in Abuja.

The party explained that aspirants seeking tickets for State Houses of Assembly will be screened in their respective states, while screening for aspirants to the National Assembly and Presidential positions will be conducted at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

It also disclosed that governorship primaries would be conducted at the local government level.

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According to the statement, all aspirants will be required to sign an undertaking in line with the party’s guidelines and code of conduct.

The NDC assured members and aspirants of a transparent, inclusive, and democratic process in the sale of forms and conduct of primaries.

The party also announced that it would adopt the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries in order to guarantee credibility, fairness, and internal democracy.

The NDC noted that its approved nomination fees remain among the lowest compared to those of other major political parties in the country.

A breakdown of the approved fees is as follows:

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• State House of Assembly:

Expression of Interest Form – N1 million

Nomination Form – N1.5 million

• House of Representatives:

Expression of Interest Form – N2 million

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Nomination Form – N4 million

• Senate:

Expression of Interest Form – N3 million

Nomination Form – N5 million

• Governorship:

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Expression of Interest Form – N10 million

Nomination Form – N20 million

• Presidency:

Expression of Interest Form – N20 million

Nomination Form – N40 million

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Meanwhile, female aspirants and persons living with disability (PWDs) are to pay 50% and 25% of the fees across all categories.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible primary election process capable of producing competent candidates for the 2027 general elections.