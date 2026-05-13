Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted and seized over 400 Starlink communication devices reportedly used by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists across the northeastern parts of the country. The development was disclosed by the Commander of Sector 2, Operation HADIN KAI, Beyidi Martins, during…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted and seized over 400 Starlink communication devices reportedly used by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists across the northeastern parts of the country.

The development was disclosed by the Commander of Sector 2, Operation HADIN KAI , Beyidi Martins , during a press conference, which was captured in a now-trending video obtained by TVC News on Wednesday.

Martins disclosed that the devices were seized during the ongoing strangulation and intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling terrorist logistics and communication networks within the sector’s area of responsibility.

He said the recovered Starlink terminals, linked to Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, were intercepted during sustained operations across Sambisa Forest, the Timbuktu Triangle and other terrorist enclaves in the North-East.

According to him, the seizures formed part of broader efforts by troops to disrupt the logistics lifelines sustaining terrorist activities in the region.

“The lifeblood of terrorist activities is logistics resupply, and we are deliberately denying them freedom to move supplies, communication equipment, fuel and other operational items across the theatre,” he said.

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The commander explained that the asymmetric nature of the insurgency had enabled terrorists to rely heavily on civilian supply chains and collaborators for the movement of food, fuel, drugs, communication gadgets and motorcycle spare parts into remote hideouts.

He said, “This movement is made easy because of the asymmetric nature of the environment where the populace is closely interacting with the terrorists, thereby helping to resupply the terrorists with ease.

“And because of the asymmetric nature, as I’ve mentioned earlier, it is very easy for logistics items—fuel, food, and other important spare parts, especially for motorcycles and other vehicles used by the terrorists—to be resupplied to them through this same populace.”

He alleged that some members of the civilian population were voluntarily collaborating with terrorists, while others acted under coercion and intimidation.

“And I must also accept the fact that there is some high level of collusion between the civil populace and the terrorists; some willingly, some unwillingly, due to coercion. And this has continued to fuel the activities of these terrorists,” Martins stated.

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He disclosed that troops had successfully infiltrated the terrorist supply and logistics networks through intelligence operations targeting transporters, traders and supply syndicates operating across the region.

According to him, troops have arrested hundreds of logistics suppliers, couriers and collaborators linked to terrorist resupply operations.

The commander said, “Now, we have succeeded in infiltrating, through the use of the transport networks, the various associations of people that are doing business within the area, and we’re able to track. And it will interest you to note that a lot of arrests have been made on a daily basis.

“For example, the terrorists use the Starlink satellite network. And I think so far within this sector, we have arrested over 400 pieces of the Starlink network—over 400 pieces. And that has helped to deny them the ability to be able to get a connection easily.”

The commander added that troops had intercepted consignments of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), drugs, medical supplies, food items and spare parts suspected to be destined for terrorist camps.

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He noted that the seizures were made along major movement corridors stretching from Kano through Nguru and other routes leading into the Timbuktu Triangle, Sambisa Forest and adjoining enclaves.

He said, “Apart from so many other logistics items and equipment that we’ve intercepted, running across the route from Kano through Umburu to Bukarti down to Gaidam, and then into some parts of the Sambisa Forest, as well as the ones that are moving within the Tumbuns of Lake Chad, that are intercepted within our local markets of Gudu, Baga, and Doron Baga.”

Martins further revealed that insurgents had also exploited local livestock markets to dispose of rustled animals and generate operational funds.

The commander further disclosed that the Nigerian Army have adopted livestock verification measures aided by local authorities and market stakeholders, which require proper identification of ownership before animals can be sold.

“The various cattle markets also serve as points where some of the animals that are rustled by these terrorists are sold through proxies.

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“As such, if these animals are not properly identified through the network we have created between us and the Borno State Government and Yobe State, the animals will not be sold. So, an animal to be sold must be properly identified by the owner.

“If animals are not properly identified, they will not be sold. Through that arrangement, we are tracking and disrupting their sources of financing,” Martins disclosed.

The commander stated that the ongoing strangulation operations had significantly weakened terrorist logistics chains and reduced their operational flexibility across the sector.

He also disclosed that sustained military offensives and intelligence-driven operations had led to the surrender of several terrorists and members of their families within the area of responsibility.

According to him, continuous pressure from troops had denied insurgents freedom of movement and disrupted their ability to sustain attacks on communities and security formations.

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Martins reaffirmed the commitment of Sector 2 to intensifying offensive operations, intercepting terrorist supply routes and dismantling communication networks.