President Bola Tinubu has been listed as the special guest of honour ahead of the official unveiling and public presentation of the long-awaited autobiography of former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Abuja. According to NTA, the event will be held at the…...

President Bola Tinubu has been listed as the special guest of honour ahead of the official unveiling and public presentation of the long-awaited autobiography of former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Abuja.

According to NTA, the event will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre and is expected to draw top government officials, military veterans, diplomats, and other dignitaries from across the country.

Alongside President Tinubu, former Chief of Army Staff and one-time Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, will officially unveil the autobiography.

The 881-page book, published by Havilah Group, gives a personal account of Gen. Gowon’s life, leadership journey, and reflections on defining moments in Nigeria’s history, including the 30-month Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970.

The autobiography also chronicles Gowon’s early years and his emergence as Nigeria’s leader at a critical point in the country’s history. Born in 1934, Gowon became head of state and commander-in-chief on August 1, 1966, and served for nine years.

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After leaving office, he earned a PhD in political science from the University of Warwick in 1984 and has since focused on peacebuilding, national development, and spiritual leadership.

His post-service initiatives include the “Nigeria prays” movement and advocacy against guinea worm, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria through the Yakubu Gowon centre.

He also serves as Nigeria’s national goodwill ambassador for the control of viral hepatitis.