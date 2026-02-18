The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 14 new judges to the Federal High Court. The National Judicial Council, after its 110th meeting held on 14th January, recommended the 14 names to the President for appointment as judges. Among the newly sworn-in judges is Suleim...

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 14 new judges to the Federal High Court.

The National Judicial Council, after its 110th meeting held on 14th January, recommended the 14 names to the President for appointment as judges.

Among the newly sworn-in judges is Suleiman Hassan, the chief registrar of the Federal High Court.

Also sworn in today is Onuegbu Chioma, director of legal services of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Addressing the new judges, the CJN noted that their appointment followed one of the most rigorous, transparent, and technology-enhanced selection processes ever undertaken in the history of judicial appointments in the country.

She admonished them not to allow either praise or criticism to distract them from their constitutional duty, and their judgments must speak with clarity, and their conduct must be above reproach, while ensuring that the courtrooms are orderly.

TVC News previously reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 lawyers to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court (FHC).

The NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

She said the decision was taken at the Council’s 110th meeting held on January 13 and 14, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.