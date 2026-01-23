The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 lawyers to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court (FHC)....

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 lawyers to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court (FHC).

The NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

She said the decision was taken at the Council’s 110th meeting held on January 13 and 14, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to the statement, the Council initially deferred forwarding the nominees’ names to the President pending the receipt of security reports on the candidates.

“At the time of the Council’s meeting, the security report on the candidates was not available. Council therefore resolved to await its submission before forwarding the names to the President,” the statement read.

“Having now received the security report, with no adverse comments on any of the recommended candidates, Council, today, January 22, 2026, forwarded the names of the following candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.”

The 14 nominees are: Amida Hassan Suleiman; Barau Saidu Muhammad; Chinelo Conchita Igboko; Chioma Angela Onuegbu; Edingah Galumje; Vera Eneabo Ibrahim; Musa Usman Abubakar; Aisha Yunusa Salihu; Joy Bassey Ikpeme; Umaru Adamu Shehu; Ibrahim Buba Mohammed; Nendelmum Judith Eigege-Binjin; Kuyik Uduak Usoro; and Osinachi Donatus Nwoye.