The Jigawa State Government has called for a coordinated and sustained response to tackle drug abuse among young people, describing it as one of the major causes of crime and insecurity in the state. Governor Umar Namadi made this known while receiving the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the…...

The Jigawa State Government has called for a coordinated and sustained response to tackle drug abuse among young people, describing it as one of the major causes of crime and insecurity in the state.

Governor Umar Namadi made this known while receiving the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya, during a courtesy visit at the Government House in Dutse.

The meeting focused on strengthening security and finding lasting solutions to youth-related crimes and drug abuse.

Governor Namadi said many of the crimes being recorded across the country today are directly linked to drug abuse, especially among the youth.

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He stressed that if the problem is properly addressed, crime rates would reduce significantly.

According to him, fighting drug abuse requires more than arrests and prosecution.

He said the state government will work closely with security agencies, especially the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as well as religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to create awareness and promote behavioral change.

The governor described the growing trend of violence over minor disagreements as worrying, saying such acts are unacceptable in a peaceful society.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting all security agencies through better collaboration and improved working conditions.

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Governor Namadi also promised to address infrastructure challenges affecting some police divisions across the state to improve operational efficiency.

Earlier, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya, said his posting to Jigawa is both an honour and a major responsibility.

He assured the governor of his commitment to making the state safer for law-abiding citizens while making it difficult for criminal elements to operate.

The police commissioner said his command would strengthen intelligence-led policing, improve collaboration with sister security agencies, and intensify operations against criminals across the state.

He also emphasized the importance of public trust, noting that effective policing cannot succeed without strong cooperation between the police and the people.

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As part of new security strategies, CP Haruna announced plans to establish a Violent Crime Response Unit in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police to ensure faster response to security threats.

With youth drug abuse now seen as a major threat to public safety, Jigawa State is pushing for a stronger partnership between government, security agencies, traditional institutions, and the public.