The Oyo State Police Command has pledged full security coverage for residents before, during and after the local government elections scheduled for December 29, 2026. The assurance was given on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, while receiving officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission at…...

The Oyo State Police Command has pledged full security coverage for residents before, during and after the local government elections scheduled for December 29, 2026.

The assurance was given on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, while receiving officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olugbenga said the command was fully prepared to safeguard lives and property and ensure a peaceful electoral process across the state.

“I want to assure the Chairman and his entourage of one hundred per cent support of the command in the forthcoming local government council elections.

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“We have been doing this, and we will not stop because there is no way we can assure the voting populace, fair, free and credible elections without peace.

“I want to say that this year’s election will not be different from the previous ones. We’ll do it. We’ll collaborate very well. And we are going to show other states that we can do it. I thank you for coming this way,” Olugbenga said.

Earlier, the Chairman of OYSIEC, Afees Adeniyi, said the visit was aimed at formally notifying the police of the commission’s preparedness to conduct a peaceful and intimidation-free election.

He noted that voter concerns over safety during elections make collaboration with security agencies critical to ensuring a conducive environment.

Adeniyi also commended the police for their role in previous polls and expressed optimism that the partnership would be sustained.

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“We received tremendous support from this command in 2024, and we remain grateful. We look forward to further support and collaboration as we prepare for the forthcoming election,” he said.