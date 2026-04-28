Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday held a closed-door consultation with former President Goodluck Jonathan, as part of ongoing engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections. Obi disclosed the meeting in a statement shared via his official X handle, stating that he was accompanied by notable leaders from the…...

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday held a closed-door consultation with former President Goodluck Jonathan, as part of ongoing engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi disclosed the meeting in a statement shared via his official X handle, stating that he was accompanied by notable leaders from the South-East during the visit.

According to him, the discussion focused not only on the forthcoming elections but also on “the future of our dear nation,” stressing the need for urgent national reflection and coordinated action.

He said the talks were “frank” and “thoughtful,” centred on repositioning Nigeria towards unity, security, stability, productivity, and inclusive governance.

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The former Anambra State governor expressed concern over the country’s current challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, and widening social divisions, adding that the situation demands collective efforts from leaders across regions.

“At a time when our nation continues to grapple with economic hardship, rising insecurity, and deepening social divisions, it has become imperative that leaders across regions come together to reflect, consult, and act in the overall interest of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Obi emphasised the need for a shift in leadership approach, arguing that Nigeria requires leaders driven by “competence, character, capacity, and compassion,” rather than personal ambition.

He further advocated a transition from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based system, where the country’s human and natural resources are effectively harnessed.

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On the 2027 elections, Obi described the exercise as a critical turning point for Nigeria, urging stakeholders to view it beyond routine politics.

“The 2027 elections must therefore not just be seen as another political exercise, but as a critical opportunity to reset the trajectory of our country,” he stated.

He added that the process should prioritise the welfare of citizens, including access to quality education, support for entrepreneurs, and improved national security.

Obi maintained that Nigeria’s recovery is achievable through unity, dialogue, and a shared commitment to national interest.

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“I remain convinced that through sincere dialogue, unity of purpose, and a firm commitment to doing what is right, Nigeria can and will rise again,” he added.