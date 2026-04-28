The Osun State Government has deposed the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Gbenga Joseph Oloyede, with immediate effect. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the decision followed due consultation, legal review, and approval…...

The Osun State Government has deposed the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Gbenga Joseph Oloyede, with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the decision followed due consultation, legal review, and approval by the State Executive Council.

Oba Gbenga Joseph Oloyede was reportedly convicted in the United States for COVID-19-related fraud and is currently serving a jail term.

The statement noted that the action was taken in accordance with the Osun State Chiefs Law (as amended) and other relevant legal provisions guiding traditional institutions in the state.

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It added that the staff of office and all instruments of authority earlier issued to the monarch have been withdrawn, and the stool of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been declared vacant.