The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for enhanced collaboration among law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, saying such synergy is critical to the effective discharge of their mandates. Olukoyede made the call during a working visit by senior officers of the EFCC…...

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for enhanced collaboration among law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, saying such synergy is critical to the effective discharge of their mandates.

Olukoyede made the call during a working visit by senior officers of the EFCC Kaduna Zonal Directorate to eight law enforcement agencies in Niger State, according to a statement shared via the Commission’s official X handle, on Monday, April 27.

The agencies visited included the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

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Speaking through the Acting Director of the Kaduna Zonal Command, ACE I Ahmed M. Ghali, Olukoyede described inter-agency cooperation as “indispensable in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country,” stressing that no agency can succeed in isolation.

He said effective intelligence sharing and joint operations remain key to strengthening enforcement efforts across mandates aimed at improving the nation’s economy.

“This synergy is essential for effective intelligence sharing and joint operations in the course of carrying out our distinct mandates, which are geared towards the goal of improving the economy. With continuous closely-knitted inter-agency engagements we will be able to surmount any challenge we face. Let’s not overlook this very vital instrument that has led to our record of successes,” he said.

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Responding, heads of the various agencies commended the EFCC for its professionalism and resilience in the discharge of its responsibilities despite operational challenges.