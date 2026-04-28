Troops of the 63 Brigade, Sector 1 of Operation DELTA SAFE, have recovered multiple weapons and arrested two suspected criminals during an operation in Delta State. The operation, according to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, on Monday, April 27, carried out…...

Troops of the 63 Brigade, Sector 1 of Operation DELTA SAFE, have recovered multiple weapons and arrested two suspected criminals during an operation in Delta State.

The operation, according to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, on Monday, April 27, carried out in Ogidigben community, Warri South West Local Government Area, followed reports of sporadic gunfire in the area.

According to the statement, the troops responded after acting on intelligence which led to the seizure of four AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 106 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other items recovered include two knives, ten machetes, and four rain boots.

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The suspects apprehended during the operation are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of 63 Brigade, Moronfolu Abdulmoshood Shonibare, commended the troops for their resilience and operational effectiveness, urging them to sustain the tempo.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to denying criminal elements freedom of action within its area of responsibility and warned individuals involved in illegal activities to desist.