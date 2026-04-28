The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed grief over the death of one of its corps members, Abdulsamad Jamiu (NS/25A/2904), who was killed during a military operation near his residence in Abuja. According to a statement by the scheme, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed grief over the death of one of its corps members, Abdulsamad Jamiu (NS/25A/2904), who was killed during a military operation near his residence in Abuja.

According to a statement by the scheme, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the statement, the late corps member was serving at Government Junior Secondary School, Bakin Ado, Nasarawa State, where he was engaged in national service under the NYSC programme, before he was killed.

The management of the scheme described the development as “deeply regrettable,” noting that it had commenced engagement with relevant security agencies to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NYSC Management notes this incident with profound concern and sorrow. The Scheme is actively engaging with relevant security agencies to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The corps management also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of all corps members across the country, stressing that efforts would be strengthened in collaboration with security and intelligence agencies to reduce risks and improve protection.

It further extended condolences to the bereaved family, stating that the scheme stands in solidarity with them during the difficult period and prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased.