The Akwa Ibom State Government has repatriated 44 Ghanaian nationals rescued from human trafficking camps, in what officials describe as part of a broader push to dismantle organised crime networks operating within the state. The victims, 27 males and 17 females, were freed from locations in Umo Ekpo, Ifuho community…...

The Akwa Ibom State Government has repatriated 44 Ghanaian nationals rescued from human trafficking camps, in what officials describe as part of a broader push to dismantle organised crime networks operating within the state.

The victims, 27 males and 17 females, were freed from locations in Umo Ekpo, Ifuho community in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, and Ekpri Nsukara community in Uyo, following coordinated security operations.

At the handover to a representative of the Ghana High Commission, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Emem Ibanga, said the exercise underscores the state’s zero-tolerance stance on trafficking and related crimes.

“This successful operation is not an isolated achievement. It reflects the deliberate and strategic commitment of Governor Umo Eno towards safeguarding lives and maintaining a secure environment for all residents,” she said.

Ibanga noted that the victims were lured into Nigeria with false promises of opportunities in Europe, only to be defrauded, coerced and held in unhealthy conditions.

Following their rescue, the state government provided immediate care and initiated processes to facilitate their safe return to Ghana.

Ibanga further stated that the operation aligns with the administration’s broader security framework, which prioritises investment in logistics and collaboration with security agencies to combat human trafficking, kidnapping and other organised crimes.

One of the victims, Gideon Yeboah, recounted his experience, saying he was defrauded of 30,000 cedis and held hostage for weeks.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Brig. Gen. Koko Essien (retd.), also used the occasion to warn the public against falling prey to fraudulent migration offers. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Koko Essien, urged residents to be wary of unrealistic promises, even from familiar sources.

The state government commended the Department of State Services and other agencies for dismantling the trafficking ring and securing the victims’ release.

Responding, a representative of the Ghana High Commission, Leslie Lawson, expressed appreciation for the rescue and assured that the victims would be reunited with their families.

He also encouraged them to support awareness efforts by Ghanaian authorities against human trafficking and irregular migration, as officials on both sides pledged continued cooperation to tackle cross-border crime.