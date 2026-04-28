Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has summoned former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, and Commissioner of Police Eloho Okpoziakpo, to appear as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele. The court…...

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has summoned former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, and Commissioner of Police Eloho Okpoziakpo, to appear as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The court directed both men to appear on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to give evidence in the case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Emefiele is facing an amended 20-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence amounting to $6.23 million.

In a subpoena dated April 27, 2026, Justice Muazu ordered the witnesses to appear before the court “at the hour of 9 o’clock in the forenoon and so soon thereafter from day to day until the case is concluded,” specifically to tender newspaper publications relating to the naira redesign policy.

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The court noted that both Obazee and Okpoziakpo were involved in investigations leading to the charges against Emefiele and are expected to provide explanations regarding publications tied to the controversial currency redesign.

The case continues as the prosecution seeks to establish its claims against the former apex bank chief.