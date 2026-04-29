The Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State has launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, killing a pastor and abducting several worshippers.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Sunday Abutu, disclosed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the attack occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday while members of the church were holding a night vigil on the outskirts of the town.

Preliminary investigations indicate that about five armed men stormed the prayer ground, fatally shot the pastor and took an unspecified number of congregants away.

Abutu said the police had commenced a full investigation into the incident, alongside a coordinated manhunt to apprehend those responsible.

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He added that security agencies, including the Army, the Amotekun Corps, Agro Marshals, local vigilantes and hunters, had begun bush-combing operations to rescue the abducted victims.

The police urged residents to remain calm, assuring that measures had been put in place to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Religious leaders were also advised to comply with state directives requiring prior notification to security agencies before organising late-night gatherings.

Abutu further called on the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies, providing an emergency contact number, 08062335577, for prompt response.