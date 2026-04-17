Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN Nigeria, has suspended its airtime and data borrowing services known as “Xtratime”, citing fresh regulatory requirements introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The development signals the immediate impact of the commission’s tightened oversight on digital lending operations, which now extends to…...

Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN Nigeria, has suspended its airtime and data borrowing services known as “Xtratime”, citing fresh regulatory requirements introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The development signals the immediate impact of the commission’s tightened oversight on digital lending operations, which now extends to telecom-based credit services.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the company has temporarily suspended its airtime and data credit advance service (‘Xtratime’),” the company said.

The company disclosed the move in a corporate filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, through its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, attributing the decision to compliance demands under the FCCPC’s newly introduced framework.

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“This relates to the implementation of processes under the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which introduced a new compliance and licensing framework for entities providing digital or non-traditional consumer credit services,” the company stated.

The regulations, introduced last year, require all digital lenders operating in Nigeria to register with the FCCPC, effectively bringing services such as airtime and data credit under stricter scrutiny.

MTN assured subscribers that the suspension is temporary and will not significantly affect its overall operations.

“Given the scale within the revenue mix, we do not expect the temporary suspension to have a material impact,” the company added.

Despite the pause, the telecom firm noted that customers can still access airtime and data through other available digital purchase channels.

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The FCCPC had initially rolled out interim guidelines in 2022 to regulate digital lenders, but the 2025 regulations have expanded the scope, introducing a comprehensive compliance and licensing regime now affecting major telecom operators.

Under the regulations, companies offering non-traditional credit services, including airtime and data advances, are required to meet licensing requirements aimed at strengthening transparency, consumer protection, and data governance within the expanding digital lending sector.

The commission has also provided transitional deadlines for existing operators, granting a compliance window up to April 2026 to complete full registration under the new regulatory framework.