MTN Nigeria has revealed that it experienced 9,218 fibre cuts in 2025, causing widespread network disruptions across the country.

The telecommunications giant also reported that 211 sites were affected by theft and vandalism as of November 30, 2025, impacting essential services relied upon by customers daily.

The company recorded a total of 1,624,263 customer complaints, all of which were resolved across various service channels during the year. Despite these challenges, MTN reached 85 million subscribers by September 2025.

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, addressed the situation in a LinkedIn post on Friday, acknowledging the company’s responsibility for network performance and its efforts to improve the customer experience.

“There is progress to be proud of. And we clearly still have work to do,” Toriola said.

He added: “We are not where we want to be yet, but our commitment to putting the customer at the centre of everything we do remains constant.”

As MTN prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026, Toriola reaffirmed the company’s dedication to listening to customers, responding quickly to issues, and driving consistent service improvements.

The report comes in the wake of a February 2025 initiative by the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, which established a joint standing committee on the protection of fibre optic cables in Nigeria.