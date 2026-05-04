At least 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary repatriation flights from South Africa as President Bola Tinubu directs heightened monitoring of the situation and stronger protection amid rising tensions linked to Xenophobia Attacks and anti-foreigner protests in the country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a situation report…...

At least 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary repatriation flights from South Africa as President Bola Tinubu directs heightened monitoring of the situation and stronger protection amid rising tensions linked to Xenophobia Attacks and anti-foreigner protests in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a situation report posted on her official X handle on Sunday, said the evacuation arrangement is part of broader diplomatic and security measures being coordinated with Nigerian missions in South Africa.

The minister explained that the evacuation plan follows directives from President Tinubu, who ordered heightened monitoring of the situation and stronger protection for Nigerians abroad.

According to her, President Tinubu reiterated that the priority at this time remains the safety of Nigerian citizens, noting that the figure is expected to rise.

She wrote, “The president has reiterated that the priority at this time remains the safety of our citizens. Consequently, arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home.

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“So far, 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission in S.A, but this figure is expected to rise. Nigerian associations in South Africa are also assisting our mission in this regard.”

She added, “Nigeria is a frontline state which made great sacrifices towards the liberation struggles of South Africa, a fact which needs to be distilled down to the younger generation in South Africa. Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk, and we remain committed to working with South Africa to explore ways to put an end to this xenophobic pattern.

“It has become a repetitive wave, most especially prior to elections in South Africa, and anti foreigner opposition parties leverage this situation to garner votes. Nigeria recently signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa on early warning to protect citizens of both countries, especially in times such as these.”

The Minister further noted that there is no recorded killing of any Nigerian or destruction of Nigerian-owned properties during the protest.

However, Odumegwu-Ojukwu confirmed two separate deaths involving Nigerians, both allegedly linked to interactions with security personnel.

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She said, “Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel died on 25th of April 2026 as a result of injuries sustained from brutal beatings by military personnel of the South African National Defence Force on 20th April 2026 in Port Elizabeth,” she said, referring to the South African National Defence Force.

She further disclosed that “Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew also died following an alleged interaction with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, and his body was discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary on 20th April 2026.”

Describing both incidents as unacceptable, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said, “This is utterly condemnable and unacceptable. The Nigerian High Commission is closely following investigations into these unfortunate incidents, and Nigeria demands justice be done in these cases.”