The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday led a high-powered delegation of party leaders to formally submit the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. The delegation included members of the National Assembly leadership, the…...

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday led a high-powered delegation of party leaders to formally submit the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The delegation included members of the National Assembly leadership, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and other senior party figures.

The forms were received by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The submission marks a key step in the party’s internal processes ahead of forthcoming electoral activities, signalling President Tinubu’s continued engagement with the APC’s nomination procedures.