The National Bureau of Statistics has released a report on Monday indicating that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has declined marginally from 15.15 per cent recorded in December 2025 to 15.10 per cent in January 2026.

According to the report cited by TVC News on the official website of the Bureau, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 127.4 in January 2026, reflecting a 3.8 point decrease from the preceding month, which recorded 131.2.

The report further indicated that on a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in January 2026 was -2.88%, which was 3.42% lower than the rate recorded in December 2025 (0.54%), which means that in January 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in December 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 15.10 per cent in January 2026, which is 12.51 percentage points lower than the 27.61 per cent recorded in January 2025.

This decline came despite earlier projections by analysts that Nigeria’s inflation could climb to 19 per cent in January.

