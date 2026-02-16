The United Kingdom accounted for the largest share of capital inflows into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2025, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Figures from the agency’s capital importation reports for Q2 and Q3 2025 showed that inflows from the UK reached $2.94 billion, representing 48.80 per cent of total capital imported during the period.

The United States followed with $950.47 million (15.80 per cent), while the South Africa contributed $773.95 million (12.87 per cent). Other notable sources included Mauritius with $451.46 million and the Netherlands with $282.90 million.

The statistics office said the data—sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria—reflect fresh capital entering the economy through commercial banks and exclude other foreign direct investment components such as reinvested earnings.

Analysts said the strong rebound in Q3 capital importation indicates renewed foreign investor interest, largely driven by short-term portfolio inflows into money market instruments and government bonds.

However, they cautioned that the relatively small share of foreign direct investment suggests long-term productive capital remains limited compared with more liquid, short-term funds.

The trend underscores Nigeria’s increasing attractiveness to portfolio investors while highlighting the need for policy measures capable of drawing sustained, long-term investment to support economic growth.