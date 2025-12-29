The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that the tragic accident involving the convoy of renowned British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua claimed the lives of two people on the Makun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The Ogun Sector Command confirmed that the ac...

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that the tragic accident involving the convoy of renowned British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua claimed the lives of two people on the Makun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun Sector Command confirmed that the accident happened at Sinoma, near Sagamu, involving two vehicles.

The FRSC PRO in Ogun State, Afolabi Odunsi, in a press release, attributes the crash to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver, who overtook from the right-hand side and rammed into a stationary vehicle.

In an accident involving five individuals, Anthony Joshua sustained injuries, while two fatalities were recorded, and two others were rescued unharmed.

Anthony Joshua, who was in one of the vehicles, was taken to an undisclosed hospital by his security team.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue, and obstructions have been cleared.

