Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged young lawyers to uphold integrity, courage and selfless service in the discharge of their professional responsibilities. This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa. The governor made the call while declaring open the Second Annual Summit…...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged young lawyers to uphold integrity, courage and selfless service in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The governor made the call while declaring open the Second Annual Summit of the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum held at Amani Event Centre, Kano.

He described the summit’s theme, “Taking a Stand,” as timely and relevant, stressing the need for courage, responsibility and ethical leadership in addressing the challenges confronting the legal profession.

Governor Yusuf urged young lawyers to always choose integrity over compromise, courage over fear and service over self.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on senior members of the Bar and the Bench to strengthen mentorship for the younger generation and charged legal practitioners to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of the justice system ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor thanked the Forum for choosing Kano to host the summit and for conferring on him the Award of Excellence in Leadership and Public Service.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the justice sector and promoting the rule of law.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Forum, Umar Chiroma, commended the Kano State Government for its support towards the successful hosting of the summit.

The State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Abdulkarim Maude, also praised Governor Yusuf’s reforms in the justice sector, including the appointment of the state’s first female Chief Judge, the appointment of nine judges, and the recruitment of 70 legal officers into the Kano State Civil Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summit was attended by the representative of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the representative of the Governor of Yobe State; members of the Kano State Executive Council; judicial officers; legal practitioners; and young lawyers from across Northern Nigeria.