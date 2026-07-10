The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued four residents abducted during a kidnapping attack in the Yellow House area of Mpape, Abuja, after engaging suspected kidnappers in a gun battle at the Jikoko Hills. The command, however, confirmed that one resident was killed during the attack, while another…...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued four residents abducted during a kidnapping attack in the Yellow House area of Mpape, Abuja, after engaging suspected kidnappers in a gun battle at the Jikoko Hills.

The command, however, confirmed that one resident was killed during the attack, while another who sustained a gunshot wound is receiving treatment in hospital.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

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According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday when the command received a distress call reporting that armed kidnappers had stormed the Yellow House area of Mpape and abducted four residents.

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Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Sanusi, immediately deployed operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, personnel from the Katampe and Mpape Divisions, and officers of the 24 Police Mobile Force Squadron to rescue the victims.

Adeh said preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers shot two residents before fleeing with four hostages through the Jikoko Hills towards the Ushafa Forest.

“Upon their arrival, preliminary findings revealed that the assailants had shot two victims before fleeing the scene. It was also discovered that the assailants had taken four other victims hostage from a nearby area whom they forcefully marched through Jikoko Hills towards Ushafa Forest,” she said.

She added that the injured victims were taken to hospital, where one of them, identified only as Mr. Babangida, was confirmed dead, while the second victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, is responding positively to treatment.

The police spokesperson said operatives maintained the pursuit of the kidnappers from the night of the attack until the early hours of Friday, when they intercepted the suspects around the Jikoko Hills.

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She said, “The operatives maintained relentless pursuit of the kidnappers from the night of the incident till Friday, 10th July, 2026, when they located the kidnappers at approximately 12:05 a.m. around Jikoko Hills heading towards Ushafa Forest with the hostages.”

According to Adeh, the kidnappers opened fire after sighting the advancing police team, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“Demonstrating superior tactical capability, the operatives overwhelmed the suspects, forcing them to abandon the hostages and flee deeper into the surrounding hills and forest in a desperate attempt to evade arrest,” Adeh stated.

She confirmed that all four abducted victims were rescued unharmed, evacuated from the forest and reunited with their families.

The spokesperson added that security operatives have intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

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The Commissioner of Police assured residents that the command remains committed to apprehending those responsible for the attack and bringing them to justice.

“He further urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest Police Station or through the FCT Police Command emergency lines,” the statement added.