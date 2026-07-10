Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has apologised to fans following the Seleção’s shock exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting the disappointment of crashing out in the round of 16 is “hard to explain.” The Real Madrid star broke his silence in a statement released almost four days after Brazil’s…...

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has apologised to fans following the Seleção’s shock exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting the disappointment of crashing out in the round of 16 is “hard to explain.”

The Real Madrid star broke his silence in a statement released almost four days after Brazil’s elimination, saying he needed time to process the painful defeat before addressing supporters.

“Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup,” Vinicius wrote.

He thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament, saying their belief in the team made it impossible for him to remain silent.

“I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect,” he said.

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The 26-year-old described representing Brazil as the greatest honour of his career, adding that the team’s early exit was particularly painful given the quality of the squad.

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“Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the round of sixteen is a feeling that’s hard to explain.

“I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family.”

Vinicius admitted the players had expected to go much further in the tournament but failed to live up to expectations.

“The feeling of frustration is absurd. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn’t.”

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The winger ended his message with an apology to Brazilian supporters and pledged to continue striving to restore the country’s place at the summit of world football.

“I apologize and I’m going to fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world,” he said.