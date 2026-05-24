Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged delegates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to choose a competent and experienced presidential candidate capable of tackling Nigeria’s worsening economic and governance challenges ahead of the 2027 elections. Atiku made the appeal in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged delegates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to choose a competent and experienced presidential candidate capable of tackling Nigeria’s worsening economic and governance challenges ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku made the appeal in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

The former presidential candidate said the decision before ADC delegates goes beyond ordinary politics, describing it as a critical moment that would shape the future of the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s current realities demand tested leadership rather than political experimentation.

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“At a time when Nigeria is bleeding from every pore—crippled by economic hardship, insecurity, rising debt, institutional failure, and deepening hopelessness—the question before the ADC is simple: who has the capacity not merely to campaign, but to govern effectively from day one?” he said.

“This is not a season for political experimentation. Nigeria cannot afford a learning-on-the-job presidency.”

Atiku stated that the ADC was founded on the principles of transparency, accountability, inclusion and democratic renewal, adding that the party must present a candidate with proven leadership ability and national appeal.

“Nigeria today needs a president who understands governance not as theory, but as lived responsibility,” he stated.

“It needs someone who has negotiated globally, created jobs through enterprise, managed national crises, built coalitions, and consistently articulated a practical roadmap for economic recovery and national renewal.”

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The former vice president also warned delegates against allowing emotions or public excitement to influence their decision, insisting that competence should remain the party’s priority.

“At this defining moment, ADC delegates must ask themselves a simple but profound question: do we want to make a statement, or do we want to make a President?” he said.

“Nigeria is not merely facing economic hardship; it is grappling with the devastating consequences of catastrophic economic choices, deepening insecurity, and institutional decay. This is not the season for sentiment or political experimentation.”

Atiku further argued that winning a presidential election requires more than popularity on social media.

“Elections are not won on social media enthusiasm alone. Governance is not performance art. The presidency is not a platform for improvisation.

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“The ADC must present to Nigerians its strongest, most credible, most prepared candidate—not merely its loudest,” he stated.

Citing his experience as vice president between 1999 and 2007, Atiku said his previous role in economic reforms and governance demonstrated his readiness for leadership.

“The economic reforms that helped reposition Nigeria, the privatisation drive that opened sectors, the fiscal discipline that contributed to debt relief, and the governance reforms of that era were not accidents,” he said.

“They were products of leadership, competence, and courage.”

The former vice president also stressed that defeating an incumbent administration would require broad national support, political resilience and strategic planning.

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“The ADC must think beyond sentiment. It must think about victory. It must think about governance. It must think about Nigeria,” he added.

“This is a defining election. The party needs a candidate with national acceptability, political resilience, tested structures, and the capacity to unify disparate interests into one winning coalition.”

He concluded by urging delegates to prioritise leadership qualities capable of addressing the country’s economic and security problems.

“History will remember this moment. The choice before ADC delegates is not merely about ambition. It is about destiny. Nigeria deserves rescue, not rhetoric,” Atiku said.