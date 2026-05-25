The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to challenge a Federal High Court judgment that nullified aspects of its guidelines for the 2027 general elections. INEC also filed a motion seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to challenge a Federal High Court judgment that nullified aspects of its guidelines for the 2027 general elections.

INEC also filed a motion seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of the appeal.

Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, on May 20, 2026, voided the commission’s directive requiring political parties to submit their membership registers and databases by May 10 as part of conditions for participation in the 2027 polls.

The suit was instituted by the Youth Party, which challenged the legality of the directive issued by the electoral commission.

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In the judgment, the court held that INEC lacked the power to alter or reduce timelines already stipulated under Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 concerning the submission of candidates’ particulars and party records.

Dissatisfied with the decision, INEC, through its counsel, Alex Izinyon, filed a notice of appeal dated May 25, 2026, urging the appellate court to overturn the ruling.

The commission raised nine grounds of appeal and argued that the trial court failed to address its objection challenging the jurisdiction of the suit.

INEC maintained that the matter was hypothetical and academic, adding that the failure of the lower court to determine the issue amounted to a denial of fair hearing.

The commission further faulted the interpretation of Sections 29(1), 82 and 84 of the Electoral Act 2026 by the trial court.

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According to the appeal, the lower court erred when it held that political parties were only required to notify INEC 21 days before conducting primaries, congresses or conventions and that the commission had no authority to impose additional timelines outside those prescribed by the Electoral Act.

INEC argued that the judgment was against the weight of evidence presented before the court and prayed the Court of Appeal to set aside the decision in its entirety.

The electoral body also asked the appellate court to strike out the suit filed by the Youth Party on the grounds that the party lacked the legal standing to institute the action.