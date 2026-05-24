The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned that 10 African countries are at risk of recording Ebola cases as the outbreak continues to spread across parts of Central and East Africa. Director-General of the agency, Jean Kaseya, raised the alarm on Saturday, citing increased cross-border…...

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned that 10 African countries are at risk of recording Ebola cases as the outbreak continues to spread across parts of Central and East Africa.

Director-General of the agency, Jean Kaseya, raised the alarm on Saturday, citing increased cross-border movement and insecurity in the region as major factors driving the threat.

Kaseya said, “We have 10 countries at risk,” while addressing journalists on the growing regional danger posed by the outbreak.

According to him, “high mobility and insecurity” across affected areas are worsening the chances of transmission beyond current hotspots.

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Here is the full list of countries identified by Africa CDC as being at risk:

1. Angola

2. Burundi

3. Central African Republic

4. Republic of the Congo

5. Ethiopia

6. Kenya

7. Rwanda

8. South Sudan

9. Tanzania

10. Zambia

The outbreak began in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has already triggered international concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the outbreak an international public health emergency following fears over its rapid spread and the fragile healthcare conditions in affected communities.

WHO figures indicate that the outbreak has led to hundreds of suspected infections and more than 170 suspected deaths, particularly in eastern DR Congo.

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Earlier on May 18, Africa CDC classified the outbreak as a “Public Health Emergency of Continental Security,” warning that weak healthcare systems, armed conflict and cross-border movement could accelerate the spread of the virus across the continent.

Ebola is a highly infectious viral disease spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding, organ failure and death if not quickly contained.