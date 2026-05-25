The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of properties linked to alleged illegal mining activities in Ogun State to the Federal Government. Justice Daniel Osiagor issued the order on Friday following an application filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and…...

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of properties linked to alleged illegal mining activities in Ogun State to the Federal Government.

Justice Daniel Osiagor issued the order on Friday following an application filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The forfeited assets include a mining site located behind the Baale’s Palace on Ileposo Street in Ode-Remo, Ogun State, a Toyota 4Runner SUV with registration number AWE 261 AE, two trucks loaded with mica and lithium stones, as well as a 40-foot container containing large quantities of the mineral resources.

This was disclosed in a statement on the X handle of the EFCC, on Monday, May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrest Former Minister Of Power Saleh Mamman

The EFCC, through its counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, had asked the court to grant an order for the custody and disposal of the recovered properties in line with provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The anti-graft agency also sought approval to collaborate with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and court officials in disposing of the assets and depositing the proceeds into an interest-bearing account pending the conclusion of the criminal trial.

According to an affidavit filed by an operative of the commission, intelligence reports revealed that a syndicate involving Chinese nationals and Nigerians was engaged in the illegal mining and trade of mica and lithium stones.

The affidavit stated that the group allegedly transported the minerals from different parts of the country to a processing site in Ode-Remo, where the resources were sorted and prepared for export through Apapa Wharf and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The EFCC disclosed that operatives carried out a sting operation on May 9, 2025, leading to the arrest of two Chinese nationals said to be kingpins of the operation alongside six Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered items from the operation reportedly included the Toyota SUV, three trucks loaded with mineral resources and a 40-foot container containing 3,210 bags of mica and lithium stones.

The commission further informed the court that the recovered properties were at risk of deterioration due to the rainy season and could lose economic value if not promptly disposed of.

It also noted that suspects connected to the alleged illegal mining activities had already been arraigned before the court on charges relating to unlawful dealings in mineral resources.

After considering the submissions and evidence presented by the commission, Justice Osiagor granted the application and ordered the final forfeiture and disposal of the assets.

The judge further directed that proceeds from the disposal be paid into an interest-bearing account pending the determination of the criminal case.