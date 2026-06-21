Residents of Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State were on Sunday thrown into jubilation following the safe release of nine-year-old Victor Oluwatobi, who was abducted by unknown gunmen three weeks earlier. The boy, the son of a local pastor, was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday,…...

Residents of Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State were on Sunday thrown into jubilation following the safe release of nine-year-old Victor Oluwatobi, who was abducted by unknown gunmen three weeks earlier.

The boy, the son of a local pastor, was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday, June 5, 2026, when armed attackers invaded Ugbosi Quarters in Idogun at about midnight.

During the attack, the gunmen reportedly destroyed two buildings in an attempt to abduct the landlords, who narrowly escaped amid the chaos. However, in the confusion, the young boy—who was said to be fast asleep—was left behind by his father, Pastor Oluwatobi, before being taken away by the assailants.

The incident triggered widespread anxiety across the community, as the child remained in captivity for weeks despite intensified search efforts by security agencies.

In response, the Ondo State Government coordinated a joint security operation involving the Army, Police, Amotekun Corps, and local vigilantes, who combed forests and surrounding communities in a sustained effort to track down the abductors.

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Confirming the boy’s release on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, said Victor was safely rescued through coordinated security efforts and reunited with his family.

Ajanaku expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his swift intervention and commitment throughout the period of the child’s abduction, noting that the government’s response provided reassurance to both the family and residents of the area.

He also commended the professionalism and dedication of all security agencies involved in the operation, describing the successful rescue as evidence of effective inter-agency collaboration in the state.

While praising the resilience of the victim’s family during the ordeal, the commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening security architecture across Ondo State to better protect lives and property.