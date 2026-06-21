The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Former National President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Former National President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Gbenga Solomon-Ibileye, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, announced the result on Sunday at the collation centre in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Solomon-Ibileye said Faduyile polled the highest votes with 68,474 to emerge winner.

He said Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement came second with 1,411 votes, while Adesanya Olaoluwa of the Action Peoples Party and Clement Funso-Nejo of the Boot Party scored 213 and 70 votes respectively.

The Returning Officer stated that the total votes cast stood at 70,770, while 602 votes were rejected.